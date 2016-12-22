Brought to us by Atari, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic has just been released on to the Android Platform. This game is somewhat unique, in that it is a bit of a mashup of between the first two RollerCoaster Tycoon games from the franchise, that were originally released in '99 and '02 respectively.
So, just like in those games, players will be tasked with not only designing roller coasters, but other rides are included in this, as well as the overall design of the park itself. These other, ancillary tasks will include landscaping, personnel management, and even keeping an eye on the parks financial stability, all in the hopes of bringing in as many customers as possible, and keeping them as happy as can be.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Features:
- The Original RollerCoaster Sim: Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2 games, with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles.
- Coaster Construction: Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides.
- Park Designer: Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park; Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths.
- Park Management: Run your park’s marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best.
- Exciting Environments: Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park.
- Park Scenarios: Progress through 95 classic park scenarios from RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2.
- Authentic Gameplay: Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects.
- Packed with Content: Includes hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, and dozens of different shops, stalls, and facilities.
In designing rides, players can choose between working with pre-fabricated designs, or create their own using a piece-by-piece format. The game utilizes retro style graphics and the same isometric viewpoint, to keep the look that was inherent to the games that were released early in the franchise. It includes hundreds of types of coasters and rides, as well as dozens of shops/stalls/facilitates, all for use in progressing through the nearly 100 scenarios included within this game and have been pulled from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon, or its sequel.
There are three expansions packs available for this game: Wacky Worlds, Time Twister, and Toolkit. These are available via IAPs, and are the only additoinal purchases available in the game, so there are no consumables for sale, or timers to buy your way past. The cost of these purchases range from $1.99 to $5.99. The base game is also available for $5.99.