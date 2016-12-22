Hot Wheels: Race Off is now available for download

  • Print
Details
Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016 12:46
Written by Timothy Kamplin

If you had Hot wheels as a child, congratulations! You were born after 1968. What I'm saying is that they're ubiquitous in children's rooms everywhere. One more show of solidarity; who's tired of a a studio taking something you grew up with or loved and turning it into a poorly implemented money-making steamer? Again, I feel like that's most of us. I'm looking at you, Transformers.

Today is not that day! Today we have the global release of Hot Wheels: Race Off. Developed by Hutch Games and Mattel, you'll be racing cars on Hot Wheels style tracks you probably remember from your childhood, but through a varied of different environments. Along the way you'll be able to collect and upgrade your cars for better performance.

Everything you love about Hot Wheels brought to life in this racing game:

- Race 20+ Hot Wheels cars across 40+ insane physics racing tracks
- Blast off of boosters, loops, and jumps to stunt on the iconic Hot Wheels orange track
- Upgrade and build your collection of Hot Wheels cars
- Challengen your friends and the world in competitive multi-player mode

The game is free to play, and there's plenty of content you don't have to buy. I found unlocking bonus tracks and new Hot Wheels to be a simple affair, and something that happened whilst I was busy stomping those sweet jumps. I believe it took me about half an hour of upgrading my first vehicle to unlock the second using in game currency. There is a premium currency (the only IAP item) but so far it appears unnecessary for the content currently available to me. Any purchase will you make will eliminate all ads, though. They are of the obnoxious full screen variety, so it may be something to consider.

Hot Wheels: Race Off (Playboard) | Hot Wheels: Race Off (Play Store)

Timothy Kamplin
Timothy Kamplin - I game for "work", and I'm jazzed to share the best (and worst) of that with you. Two kids, a fiancée, and a mortgage take up the rest of my time nicely.
Twitter 

blog comments powered by Disqus



Follow us

Trending News

  • Sony gets back into smartphone games with 10 Playstation titles coming to Android devices +

    Sony has decided to follow in Nintendo's footsteps by announcing today that the company is planning to bring 10 Playstation Read More

  • Warlord Strike is a new style of MOBA game for Android from Blind Mice Games +

    Released by Blind Mice Games, Warlord Strike is a new MOBA game that crosses its gameplay with that of an Read More

  • Nvidia may be revealing a new Nvidia Shield Android TV console at CES 2017 +

    Usually Nvidia takes CES each year to announce their next products in the mobile gaming space, whether that be a Read More

  • Help stop a time traveling mad scientist from rewriting history in Kelving and the Infamous Time Machine +

    Released by Blyts, Kelvin and the Infamous Time Machine is a point-and-click adventure that's now available on Android. In this Read More

  • Find your way back from an alternate dimension in Radiation Island, now available from Google Play +

    Every once in a while, a game comes along with a backstory that's based on something that really intrigues me. Read More
  • 1
  • 2

From the Forums

Recent Comments

0
Shares