The goal of Animoca Brands' bizarre new clicker game is to fill the glutinous Leon's gullet in a search for salivary satisfaction. Players need to help Leon's Holiday mission by tapping as fast as possible to gorge on as much culinary cuisine as possible in order to gain ample weight. Because, as we all know, the Holidays were made for stuffing ourselves with as much food as humanly possible.
This addictive all-you-can-eat buffet game begins with meager peanuts and apples, to devouring more delicious delicacies such as fried eggs, turkey, frightened chefs, and garbage trucks, and as Leon's inexhaustible appetite grows even greater proportions you get to consume dinosaurs, volcanoes, and entire planets. To aid in fueling Leon's feast players can upgrade the size of his stomach, and utensls that include robotic hands, Lightsabers, and even Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir! If that wasn't enough, players can also unlock extra costumes and even travel through time to ingest oddities in either The Stone Age or The Space Age!
Can you pile on enough pounds to satiate Leon's Holiday wish? Gotta Eat Them All is available off of Google Play for free with optional IAPs included.
Google Play: Gotta Eat Em All