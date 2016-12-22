Calorie Consuming Clicker Gotta Eat Them All Now Available on Android

  • Print
Details
Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016 14:32
Written by Joshua Barsody

The goal of Animoca Brands' bizarre new clicker game is to fill the glutinous Leon's gullet in a search for salivary satisfaction.  Players need to help Leon's Holiday mission by tapping as fast as possible to gorge on as much culinary cuisine as possible in order to gain ample weight.  Because, as we all know, the Holidays were made for stuffing ourselves with as much food as humanly possible.

This addictive all-you-can-eat buffet game begins with meager peanuts and apples, to devouring more delicious delicacies such as fried eggs, turkey, frightened chefs, and garbage trucks, and as Leon's inexhaustible appetite grows even greater proportions you get to consume dinosaurs, volcanoes, and entire planets.  To aid in fueling Leon's feast players can upgrade the size of his stomach, and utensls that include robotic hands, Lightsabers, and even Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir!  If that wasn't enough, players can also unlock extra costumes and even travel through time to ingest oddities in either The Stone Age or The Space Age!

Can you pile on enough pounds to satiate Leon's Holiday wish? Gotta Eat Them All is available off of Google Play for free with optional IAPs included.

Google Play: Gotta Eat Em All

Joshua Barsody
Joshua Barsody - Joshua is just a guy. Although, he's also an artist, gamer, health care professional, blogger, and frequent sayer of stupid things. He dreams of someday helping create the greatest TMNT game ever.
http://www.joshuabarsody.com/ 

blog comments powered by Disqus



Follow us

Trending News

  • Sony gets back into smartphone games with 10 Playstation titles coming to Android devices +

    Sony has decided to follow in Nintendo's footsteps by announcing today that the company is planning to bring 10 Playstation Read More

  • Warlord Strike is a new style of MOBA game for Android from Blind Mice Games +

    Released by Blind Mice Games, Warlord Strike is a new MOBA game that crosses its gameplay with that of an Read More

  • Nvidia may be revealing a new Nvidia Shield Android TV console at CES 2017 +

    Usually Nvidia takes CES each year to announce their next products in the mobile gaming space, whether that be a Read More

  • Help stop a time traveling mad scientist from rewriting history in Kelving and the Infamous Time Machine +

    Released by Blyts, Kelvin and the Infamous Time Machine is a point-and-click adventure that's now available on Android. In this Read More

  • Find your way back from an alternate dimension in Radiation Island, now available from Google Play +

    Every once in a while, a game comes along with a backstory that's based on something that really intrigues me. Read More
  • 1
  • 2

From the Forums

Recent Comments

0
Shares