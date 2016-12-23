Ookujira: Giant Whale Rampage Flops its Titanic Fins onto Android

Published on Friday, 23 December 2016 14:32
Joshua Barsody

Earth is being invaded by evil alien robots, and pitiful human technology cannot stop the mechanical assault.  It's up to you, a colossal cetacean, to thwart this nefarious onslaught by racking up the highest score possible.

Emerging from the ocean, your task as the largest creature that ever lived is to defend Earth's cities from the alien invaders by flipping and flopping and crushing their armies...

...and maybe destroying the cities in your path as well.  Saving the world with a blue whale's rampage means taking some collateral damage along the way.  Swat spaceships out of the air with your tail, topple towers with your mammalian mass, and endlessly chase that high score!

Ookujira: Giant Whale Rampage is free-to-play, but they do offer a few IAPs for enhancing gameplay.  Players may purchase new skins for the aquatic hero, gems for boosters, or single use power ups to aid in the quest to rid the world of the otherworldly menace and mayhem.  There's also an option to watch ads to obtain an increase to in-game earnings for a short duration making the grind a little bit easier.

Ookujira: Giant Whale Rampage is now available on Google Play. Enjoy the Android trailer below to see some of the gameplay in action.

Google Play: Ookujira: GIant Whale Rampage

